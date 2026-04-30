4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight With Low of 58, Daytime High Reached 72, Precipitation Totaled 0.37 With Chance 1% Now

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 60.6°F with winds from the east at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.3°F and dropped to a low of 58.6°F. Winds throughout the day were stronger, reaching up to 12.7 mph, with a total precipitation of 0.37 in during periods of heavy rain and an overall chance of rain at 87%.

For tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 58.6°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 7.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, and the skies will remain clear.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions appear stable for the night ahead.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 87% chance · 0.37 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 5:55am Sunset 7:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 72°F 59°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 41°F Overcast Monday 76°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email