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Home Weather 4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight With Low of 58, Daytime High Reached 72,...

4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight With Low of 58, Daytime High Reached 72, Precipitation Totaled 0.37 With Chance 1% Now

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In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 60.6°F with winds from the east at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.3°F and dropped to a low of 58.6°F. Winds throughout the day were stronger, reaching up to 12.7 mph, with a total precipitation of 0.37 in during periods of heavy rain and an overall chance of rain at 87%.

For tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 58.6°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 7.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, and the skies will remain clear.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions appear stable for the night ahead.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
87% chance · 0.37 in
Now
61°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 72°F 59°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 46°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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