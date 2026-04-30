4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight With Low of 58, Daytime High Reached 72, Precipitation Totaled 0.37 With Chance 1% Now

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 60.6°F with winds from the east at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight, and the skies are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.3°F and dropped to a low of 58.6°F. Winds throughout the day were stronger, reaching up to 12.7 mph, with a total precipitation of 0.37 in during periods of heavy rain and an overall chance of rain at 87%.
For tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 58.6°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 7.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, and the skies will remain clear.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions appear stable for the night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|72°F
|59°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!