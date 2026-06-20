6/20/26: Overcast This Morning with 63, High of 89, Light Winds, Low Tonight of 74 with a Clear Sky

At 6:44 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 63.3°F with a light wind blowing at 1.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation measured.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching a high of 89.4°F, while the low will be around 62.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 2%, and no significant rainfall is anticipated.

Tonight, conditions will transition to a clear sky with a low temperature of 74.5°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain remains at 2%, indicating a dry evening ahead.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 62°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 89°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 92°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 80°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 78°F 65°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: light Friday 87°F 64°F Overcast

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