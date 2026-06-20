6/20/26: Overcast This Morning with 63, High of 89, Light Winds, Low Tonight of 74 with a Clear Sky

At 6:44 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 63.3°F with a light wind blowing at 1.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation measured.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching a high of 89.4°F, while the low will be around 62.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 2%, and no significant rainfall is anticipated.
Tonight, conditions will transition to a clear sky with a low temperature of 74.5°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain remains at 2%, indicating a dry evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|89°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|92°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|78°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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