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Home Weather 6/20/26: Overcast This Morning with 63, High of 89, Light Winds, Low...

6/20/26: Overcast This Morning with 63, High of 89, Light Winds, Low Tonight of 74 with a Clear Sky

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At 6:44 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 63.3°F with a light wind blowing at 1.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation measured.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching a high of 89.4°F, while the low will be around 62.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 2%, and no significant rainfall is anticipated.

Tonight, conditions will transition to a clear sky with a low temperature of 74.5°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain remains at 2%, indicating a dry evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 89°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 92°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 80°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 78°F 65°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Friday 87°F 64°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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