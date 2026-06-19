6/19/26: Mainly Clear With Highs of 84 and Lows of 70, Tonight Partly Cloudy With Light Winds and No Precipitation Expe…

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.5°F with a wind speed of 8.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F, while the low was 67.3°F. As we move into the evening, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of 70.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 7.7 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Looking ahead, the chance of precipitation remains low, indicating a dry evening and overnight period. No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|85°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|92°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|82°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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