Friday, June 19, 2026
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Home Weather 6/19/26: Mainly Clear With Highs of 84 and Lows of 70, Tonight...

6/19/26: Mainly Clear With Highs of 84 and Lows of 70, Tonight Partly Cloudy With Light Winds and No Precipitation Expe…

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.5°F with a wind speed of 8.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F, while the low was 67.3°F. As we move into the evening, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of 70.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 7.7 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Looking ahead, the chance of precipitation remains low, indicating a dry evening and overnight period. No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 85°F 67°F Overcast
Saturday 92°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 71°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 82°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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