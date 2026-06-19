6/19/26: Mainly Clear With Highs of 84 and Lows of 70, Tonight Partly Cloudy With Light Winds and No Precipitation Expe…

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.5°F with a wind speed of 8.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F, while the low was 67.3°F. As we move into the evening, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of 70.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 7.7 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Looking ahead, the chance of precipitation remains low, indicating a dry evening and overnight period. No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 85°F 67°F Overcast Saturday 92°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 71°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 82°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 83°F 63°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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