Betty Jean Arnette, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Thursday, June 18, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Auburntown, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Ernest Carlton Robinson and Obera Moore Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ben Arnette, Sr.

Survivors include her children, Steve Westbrooks and wife Kathy, Alan Westbrooks, and Debbie Arnette Collins and husband Sam; grandchildren, Stevie Sanchez and husband Hugo, Jeff McAlpin and wife Brandy, Brett McAlpin and wife Nikki; 13 great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Jean was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church and enjoyed a 45-year career in banking with Murfreesboro Bank and Trust and Calvary Bank.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2026. Funeral services will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Tuesday at 10:00 am. with Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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