Our Fastest-Growing Puzzle Right Now? Easy Sudoku — and Readers Can’t Get Enough

If you’ve been on the fence about trying sudoku, now’s the time. Our Easy Sudokupuzzle has seen a surge in popularity recently, with more readers playing it than almost any other puzzle on the site — and it’s not hard to see why.

A Gentle On-Ramp to a Classic Brain Game

Sudoku has a reputation for being tricky, all dense grids and number logic that can feel overwhelming if you’ve never tried it. Easy Sudoku strips that intimidation factor away. The rules are exactly the same — fill each row, column, and box with the numbers 1 through 9 without repeating — but the starting grid gives you more to work with, so the path to solving it is much more forgiving.

That’s likely a big reason readers have been flocking to it lately. It’s the kind of puzzle that lets you ease in, build confidence, and walk away with that satisfying “I solved it” feeling — without the frustration that sometimes comes with harder grids.

Perfect for Beginners, Still Fun for Veterans

Even if you’ve played sudoku for years, Easy Sudoku makes a great daily warm-up. It’s quick enough to fit into a coffee break but still requires the same logical thinking that makes sudoku so satisfying. Think of it as the stretch before the workout — a way to get your brain limber before tackling the Medium or Hard grids.

And if you are new to sudoku, this is genuinely the best place to start. Once you get a feel for how the numbers interact, you’ll find yourself ready to move up to tougher puzzles in no time.

Try It Today

Whether you’re sudoku-curious or just want a lighter daily challenge, Easy Sudoku is free to play every day, with a fresh puzzle waiting for you each morning.

Play today's Easy Sudoku

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