Tennessee Lottery Results for June 20, 2026

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, Tennessee Lottery players can check the latest results for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4. Multi-state games like Powerball and Mega Millions continue to offer impressive jackpots, while state-specific draws provide daily opportunities for local winners. Follow the next scheduled drawings and check your tickets to see if you’ve claimed a prize.

Powerball

03 26 49 53 61 PB 12 Double Play 10 17 44 63 67 PB 24

Mega Millions

13 16 21 26 50 MB 12

Lotto America

11 16 18 33 51 SB 09

Tennessee Cash

05 23 26 32 34 CB 02

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

01 10 17 22 33

Millionaire for Life

02 20 28 51 54 LB 02

Cash 3 Morning 04 04 07 WB 07 Midday 03 03 07 WB 02 Evening 06 08 08 WB 04 Morning 04 04 01 WB 03 Midday 08 01 06 WB 06

Cash 4 Morning 05 05 04 02 WB 03 Midday 03 04 08 07 WB 08 Evening 01 03 09 05 WB 09 Morning 05 02 06 03 WB 04 Midday 09 07 01 02 WB 09

Check back for the next round of Tennessee Lottery results and updates on upcoming jackpots.

All lottery numbers and results on this site are unofficial and provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee accuracy. Always verify results with the official lottery operator in your state.This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by any lottery organization, including Powerball or Mega Millions. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. We are not liable for any errors or outcomes resulting from use of this information. For more information visit TNLottery.com

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