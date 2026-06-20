6/19/26: Partly Cloudy and 75, with a High of 84 and Low of 67, Calm Winds, Clear Tonight with a Low of 72

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75°F with a light wind from the south at 4.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The skies are partly cloudy, providing a mild and comfortable evening.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.4°F, while the low was 67.3°F. The wind reached speeds of up to 9.9 mph throughout the day, with a precipitation chance of 14%, although no rain occurred. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.3°F, with winds winding down to about 7.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and conditions are expected to clear further throughout the night.

There are currently no official weather warnings issued for Rutherford County. Prepare for a calm night, with clear skies suitable for outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 67°F Overcast Saturday 90°F 65°F Overcast Sunday 91°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 84°F 66°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 83°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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