6/19/26: Partly Cloudy and 75, with a High of 84 and Low of 67, Calm Winds, Clear Tonight with a Low of 72

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75°F with a light wind from the south at 4.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The skies are partly cloudy, providing a mild and comfortable evening.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.4°F, while the low was 67.3°F. The wind reached speeds of up to 9.9 mph throughout the day, with a precipitation chance of 14%, although no rain occurred. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.3°F, with winds winding down to about 7.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and conditions are expected to clear further throughout the night.
There are currently no official weather warnings issued for Rutherford County. Prepare for a calm night, with clear skies suitable for outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|90°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|91°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|84°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
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