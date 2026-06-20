Shirley Ann Spurlock Bly Merryman, age 79, passed away on June 18, 2026, in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

She was born on February 21, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Charles and Marie Spurlock.

Shirley was the oldest of ten children and was deeply loved by her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Merryman; parents, Charles and Marie Spurlock; sisters, Donna Conrad and Sandy McKnight; and brother, Clarence Spurlock.

Shirley is survived by her children, Darrell (Lisa) Harrison, Dan (Amy) Harrison, Pam (Scott) Boles, Mark Spurlock, Jesse (Malinda) Merryman, and Michelle (Paul) Shuffield; her sisters Marie (Barnie) Craft, Hilda (Freddie) Gullota, Jackie Paul; and brothers Charles Spurlock, Jr., William (Teresa) Spurlock, and David (Cindy Travis) Spurlock; and her grandchildren, Daniel Harrison, Joseph Harrison, Jesse (Ashley) Boles, Jordan (Elizabeth Prater) Harrison, Eli Spurlock, Nathan Boles, Anderson Boles, Blake Shuffield, and Bailey Shuffield.

Shirley will be remembered for her love of family and the many people she touched throughout her life. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family.

“COLD HANDS, WARM HEART.”

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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