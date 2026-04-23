4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with Temps Up to 82; Low Tonight 65; Gentle Winds from the South

Currently in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is 82.4°F with a wind speed of 11.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The weather is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.8°F, while the low was 49.1°F. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%, with no rainfall reported.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 64.6°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 10.7 mph, and skies are forecasted to be clear. The chance of precipitation remains at 1%.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 49°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:02am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 49°F Overcast Friday 82°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 80°F 56°F Overcast Monday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 70°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 70°F 51°F Overcast

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