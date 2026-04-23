4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with Temps Up to 82; Low Tonight 65; Gentle Winds from the South

Currently in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is 82.4°F with a wind speed of 11.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The weather is partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.8°F, while the low was 49.1°F. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%, with no rainfall reported.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 64.6°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 10.7 mph, and skies are forecasted to be clear. The chance of precipitation remains at 1%.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
49°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:25pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|70°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|70°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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