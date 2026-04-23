Thursday, April 23, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with Temps Up to 82; Low Tonight 65; Gentle...

4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with Temps Up to 82; Low Tonight 65; Gentle Winds from the South

By
Source Staff
-
0
32

Currently in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is 82.4°F with a wind speed of 11.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The weather is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.8°F, while the low was 49.1°F. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%, with no rainfall reported.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 64.6°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 10.7 mph, and skies are forecasted to be clear. The chance of precipitation remains at 1%.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
49°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 80°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 70°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 70°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×