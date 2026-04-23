Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murfreesboro Reptile Expo
Saturday, April 25th 9am – 5pm
Sunday, April 26th 10am – 3:30pm
Mid TN EXPO
1656 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
Are You Ready? Experience the excitement of the Show Me Reptile Show!
Come explore the largest and most diverse reptile expo in the country. Whether you’re a longtime reptile lover, an aspiring keeper, or just curious, this event is the perfect place to explore the amazing world of exotic animals.
The event features an outstanding lineup of top breeders and trusted vendors offering:
Reptiles of all kinds
Amphibians
Invertebrates
Small exotic mammals
Plants & bioactive supplies
Aquatics
PLUS all the equipment, feeders, enclosures, décor, and care essentials your critters need to thrive!
Not ready to bring home a new pet? No problem!
You’re welcome to browse, learn, and enjoy the incredible animals on display. Many guests simply come to experience the show, take photos, ask questions, and meet the amazing community behind the hobby.
GENERAL ADMISSION
-Advance Purchase Via Show Me Reptiles App/Site:
Adults $12 / Kids 7-12 $5 / Kids 6 & Under Free
-Paid At The Door:
Adults $15 / Kids 7-12 $5 /Kids 6 & Under Free
VIP PASS: $17 Pre-purchased / $20 At The Door
-Includes early entry (1 hour before GA) and
-Free admission for Day Two at all two-day shows
SHOW HOURS:
One Day Shows
-VIP Hour 9am-10am
-General Admission 10AM-3:30pm
Two Day Shows
Saturday 10am-5pm (VIP 9am)
Sunday-10am-3:30pm (No VIP Hour)
22026 Master Gardeners Annual Plant Swap
Saturday, April 25
9am – 11am
315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro
The swap operates on a simple exchange system:
-Bring one plant, take one!
-Bring ten plants, take ten!
-No invasive species, please.
FREE ENTRY – Everyone is welcome!
Come swap your favorite plants, discover new varieties, and enjoy a day of gardening camaraderie. Whether you’re a seasoned horticulturist or just starting your plant journey, this is an event you won’t want to miss.
For more information, contact [email protected] or visit our Facebook page.
3Family Campout at Barfield Crescent Park
Saturday, April 25 – Sunday, April 26
3pm – 9am
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro
It’s still backpacking but made as family-friendly as possible. Begin with an easy 1-mile hike in to the campground. Once there, park staff will be on-hand to help you set up and settle in. Various activities will be planned throughout the night for you to choose to participate in or just relax in front of the campfire. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and are included in your registration fee. Guided Night Hikes, Children’s Activities and Games, Campfire Fun, and Music will make this camping experience a night to remember.
Meet at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-564-1103
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $10 for ages 13+
$5 for ages 5-12 Children
4 and under are free with paying adult
Link for more info and to register:
https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=49250.
4Sushi 101 – Kids Edition
Saturday, April 25
10am – 1pm
The Curious Kitchen
327 E State St, Murfreesboro
If your kiddo is obsessed with sushi, this is the class they’ve been waiting for! In this hands-on workshop, Junior Chefs (ages 6 – 15) will learn the art of sushi-making — from rolling to slicing — and create some of the most popular, delicious rolls in Japanese cuisine. The class will end with a fun dinner party where everyone enjoys the sushi they made!
Menu:
Edamame
Spring Rolls with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce
California Roll (made with real crab!)
Philadelphia Roll (smoked salmon + cream cheese)
Green Tea Ice Cream (prepared ahead for you!)
Complimentary Pairings:
Iced Tea • Lemonade • Filtered Water
Ticket price is per person
Parents: This is a drop-off class designed just for kids! You’re invited to come back about 30 minutes early to see what your Junior Chef created (and enjoy a few samples).
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