Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Murfreesboro Reptile Expo

Saturday, April 25th 9am – 5pm

Sunday, April 26th 10am – 3:30pm

Mid TN EXPO

1656 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

Are You Ready? Experience the excitement of the Show Me Reptile Show!

Come explore the largest and most diverse reptile expo in the country. Whether you’re a longtime reptile lover, an aspiring keeper, or just curious, this event is the perfect place to explore the amazing world of exotic animals.

The event features an outstanding lineup of top breeders and trusted vendors offering:

Reptiles of all kinds

Amphibians

Invertebrates

Small exotic mammals

Plants & bioactive supplies

Aquatics

PLUS all the equipment, feeders, enclosures, décor, and care essentials your critters need to thrive!

Not ready to bring home a new pet? No problem!

You’re welcome to browse, learn, and enjoy the incredible animals on display. Many guests simply come to experience the show, take photos, ask questions, and meet the amazing community behind the hobby.

GENERAL ADMISSION

-Advance Purchase Via Show Me Reptiles App/Site:

Adults $12 / Kids 7-12 $5 / Kids 6 & Under Free

-Paid At The Door:

Adults $15 / Kids 7-12 $5 /Kids 6 & Under Free

VIP PASS: $17 Pre-purchased / $20 At The Door

-Includes early entry (1 hour before GA) and

-Free admission for Day Two at all two-day shows

SHOW HOURS:

One Day Shows

-VIP Hour 9am-10am

-General Admission 10AM-3:30pm

Two Day Shows

Saturday 10am-5pm (VIP 9am)

Sunday-10am-3:30pm (No VIP Hour)

Learn more here.