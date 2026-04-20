6 Live Shows this Week- April 20, 2026

6 Styx

Tuesday, April 21, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The six men comprising STYX have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by averaging over 100 shows a year every year since (yes) 1999, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Founded in Chicago in 1972, STYX has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977’s The Grand Illusion, 1978’s Pieces of Eight, 1979’s Cornerstone, and 1981’s Paradise Theatre.

Find tickets here.