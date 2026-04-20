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Home Entertainment 6 Live Shows this Week- April 20, 2026

6 Live Shows this Week- April 20, 2026

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
25
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Here are six live shows to see this week.

6Styx

Tuesday, April 21, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The six men comprising STYX have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by averaging over 100 shows a year every year since (yes) 1999, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Founded in Chicago in 1972, STYX has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977’s The Grand Illusion, 1978’s Pieces of Eight, 1979’s Cornerstone, and 1981’s Paradise Theatre.

Find tickets here.

5Hunter Hayes-Franklin Jonas

Thursday, April 23, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Hunter Hayes brings the Evergreen Tour to Nashville this week in support of his latest album. Special guests will be Franklin Jonas and The Byzantines.

Find tickets here.

4Ben Rector

Friday-Saturday, April 24-25, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Experience Ben Rector and the full orchestration of the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, live at the Schermerhorn! In this special concert series, a nod to the 250th Anniversary of the U.S.A., hear a beloved homage to America’s patriotic songbook alongside some of Ben’s wildly popular originals.

Find tickets here. 

3Howie Day

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Howie Day has captivated audiences around the world. With over a million records sold and two Top 10 hits, including the platinum single “Collide” and fan favorite “She Says,” Day’s music continues to strike a powerful chord.

Find tickets here.

2The Magic of Jazz: Disney Classics Reimagined

Thursday, April 23, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Woodlawn Jazz Trio is a modern swing-era ensemble rooted in the elegance of 1930s jazz. Pianist Conner Rogers, bassist Joe Bendekovic, and drummer Andrew Bannan bring a refined, melodic approach to classic standards while reimagining beloved Disney songs through a jazz lens.

Find tickets here.

1Grand Ole Opry

Tuesday, April 21, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous, celebrating its 100th year. Artists scheduled to perform include Lauren Alaina, Graham Barham, The Band of Heathens, Drake Miligan, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Find tickets here. 

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

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