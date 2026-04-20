6 Live Shows this Week- April 20, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
6Styx
Tuesday, April 21, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The six men comprising STYX have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by averaging over 100 shows a year every year since (yes) 1999, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Founded in Chicago in 1972, STYX has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977’s The Grand Illusion, 1978’s Pieces of Eight, 1979’s Cornerstone, and 1981’s Paradise Theatre.
Find tickets here.
5Hunter Hayes-Franklin Jonas
Thursday, April 23, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Hunter Hayes brings the Evergreen Tour to Nashville this week in support of his latest album. Special guests will be Franklin Jonas and The Byzantines.
Find tickets here.
4Ben Rector
Friday-Saturday, April 24-25, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Experience Ben Rector and the full orchestration of the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, live at the Schermerhorn! In this special concert series, a nod to the 250th Anniversary of the U.S.A., hear a beloved homage to America’s patriotic songbook alongside some of Ben’s wildly popular originals.
Find tickets here.
3Howie Day
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Howie Day has captivated audiences around the world. With over a million records sold and two Top 10 hits, including the platinum single “Collide” and fan favorite “She Says,” Day’s music continues to strike a powerful chord.
Find tickets here.
2The Magic of Jazz: Disney Classics Reimagined
Thursday, April 23, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Woodlawn Jazz Trio is a modern swing-era ensemble rooted in the elegance of 1930s jazz. Pianist Conner Rogers, bassist Joe Bendekovic, and drummer Andrew Bannan bring a refined, melodic approach to classic standards while reimagining beloved Disney songs through a jazz lens.
Find tickets here.
1Grand Ole Opry
Tuesday, April 21, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous, celebrating its 100th year. Artists scheduled to perform include Lauren Alaina, Graham Barham, The Band of Heathens, Drake Miligan, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Find tickets here.
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