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Home Weather 4/23/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 63, Today’s High Reached...

4/23/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 63, Today’s High Reached 82; Winds Calm at 4.8 mph, No Precipitation Repor…

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F and the low was 49.1°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 13 mph, and there was no chance of rain. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F, with winds again reaching up to 13 mph. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, conditions will remain stable with no significant weather changes anticipated overnight. Residents can expect similar mild weather as they move into tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
49°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 76°F 52°F Overcast
Monday 77°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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