4/23/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 63, Today’s High Reached 82; Winds Calm at 4.8 mph, No Precipitation Repor…

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F and the low was 49.1°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 13 mph, and there was no chance of rain. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F, with winds again reaching up to 13 mph. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, conditions will remain stable with no significant weather changes anticipated overnight. Residents can expect similar mild weather as they move into tomorrow.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 49°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:02am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 49°F Overcast Friday 83°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 58°F Rain: heavy Sunday 76°F 52°F Overcast Monday 77°F 59°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: light

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