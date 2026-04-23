4/23/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 82, Low Tonight of 64; Light Winds, Minimal Precipitation Expected

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 50.5°F with a light wind of 4 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, expect a high temperature of 82.6°F and a low of 49.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1%, with no expected rainfall. Later tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 64.2°F, with winds slightly calming to around 9.9 mph and clear skies continuing.
There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
49°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:25pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|49°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|82°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|60°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|77°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|79°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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