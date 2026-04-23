4/23/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 82, Low Tonight of 64; Light Winds, Minimal Precipitation Expected

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 50.5°F with a light wind of 4 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, expect a high temperature of 82.6°F and a low of 49.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1%, with no expected rainfall. Later tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 64.2°F, with winds slightly calming to around 9.9 mph and clear skies continuing.

There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 49°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:02am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 49°F Mainly clear Friday 82°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 60°F Rain: slight Sunday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Monday 79°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 74°F 55°F Drizzle: light

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