10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in May 2026

A packed month of additions means plenty to choose from. Here are ten titles from Hulu in May 2026 worth adding to your watchlist. Full Hulu May 2026 Schedule!

The Departed (2006)

Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning crime thriller about an undercover cop and a mob mole playing a deadly game of cat and mouse. Still one of the best films of the 2000s.

Minority Report (2002)

Tom Hanks and a stellar cast in one of Tom Cruise’s best sci-fi outings, based on Philip K. Dick’s story about a future where murders are solved before they happen.

Sicario (2015)

Denis Villeneuve’s tense and unrelenting thriller following an idealistic FBI agent drawn into a shadowy war on the Mexican drug cartels.

The Prestige (2006)

Christopher Nolan’s twisty tale of rival magicians locked in an obsessive competition. One of his most rewatchable films.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

The gritty, war-film take on the Star Wars universe holds up as one of the best entries in the franchise. The final act alone is worth the watch.

Panic Room (2002)

David Fincher’s claustrophobic thriller starring Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart. Tightly wound from start to finish.

Philadelphia (1993)

Tom Hanks won his first Oscar in this landmark drama about an attorney with AIDS fighting wrongful termination. Still powerful more than 30 years later.

Rivals: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The addictive drama based on Jilly Cooper’s novel returns for a second season. If you haven’t started it yet, now is a great time to catch up.

Alien: Romulus (2024)

The 2024 theatrical hit lands on Hulu on May 21. A back-to-basics horror entry in the Alien franchise that delivered some of the best scares the series has seen in decades.

Deli Boys: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The darkly comic series about two brothers inheriting their father’s deli empire — and his criminal one — returns May 28 for its second season.

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