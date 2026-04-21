Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2026

Hulu’s May lineup brings a strong mix of originals, classic films, and binge-worthy catalog additions. Here’s everything arriving on Hulu this May 2026. More Entertainment News

May 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Impuros: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

Travis Japan Travel Around The World: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Blood In, Blood Out (1993)

Bride Wars (2009)

Casi El Paraiso (2024)

Con Air (1997)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Departed (2006)

Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024)

Disney Descendants (2015)

Disney Descendants 2 (2017)

Disney Descendants 3 (2019)

Holes (2003)

The Infiltrator (2016)

The Internship (2013)

I, Robot (2004)

Joy Ride (2023)

Keeping Up With The Joneses (2016)

The King’s Man (2021)

The Last Duel (2021)

Little Man (2006)

Love And Monsters (2020)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Minority Report (2002)

Nothing in Common (1986)

November Criminals (2017)

Now Is Good (2013)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season (2006)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Other Guys (2010)

Panic Room (2002)

A Passage To India (1984)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Prestige (2006)

Prospect (2018)

Robots (2005)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Sicario (2015)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Stars Fell Again (2023)

Super Troopers (2002)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

War Of The Worlds (2005)

White Chicks (2004)

May 2

iHeartCountry Festival: Livestream

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 20 and 21 (Discovery)

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Season 16 (Discovery)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 23 and 27 (Discovery)

Hallow Road (2025)

May 3

Amsterdam Narcos: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

May 4

Medalist: Season 2 Premiere – Dubbed (Hulu Original)

May 6

Ancient Structures: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Made in Chelsea: Complete Seasons 6–15 (Universal)

May 7

After the First 48: Complete Season 11

Meat America: Complete Season 1

My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 2

101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1

10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America: Complete Season 1

WWE LFG: Complete Season 1

WW2 From Space: Complete Season 1

May 8

We Bury The Dead (2025)

May 9

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 15 and 16 (Discovery)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 250 and 253 (Discovery)

May 11

The Split: Complete Series (BBC)

Central Intelligence (2016)

May 12

Tucci in Italy: New Season (National Geographic)

Abraham’s Boys (2025)

May 14

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21

My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 4

May 15

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Rivals: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 16

Chopped: Complete Season 56 (Discovery)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 43 (Discovery)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 32 (Discovery)

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Seasons 7 and 8 (Discovery)

May 18

Battle of Fates: Complete Season 1 – Dubbed (Hulu Original)

May 19

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

May 20

Ndrangheta: World Wide Mafia (Hulu Original)

May 21

How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Ultimate Guide to the Presidents: Complete Season 1

United Stats of America: Complete Season 1

Alien: Romulus (2024)

May 22

Northwoods Survival: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Yukon Rescue: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Arco (2025)

Disney Camp Rock (2008)

Disney Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

The Home (2025)

May 23

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 4 and 5 (Discovery)

Chopped: Complete Season 57 (Discovery)

May 24

Dublin Narcos: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

May 26

Descendent (2025)

May 27

Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Deep Dive Australia: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

May 28

Deli Boys: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

After the First 48: Complete Season 11

America: Promised Land: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 12

The Warfighters: Battle Stories: Complete Season 1

Washington: Complete Season 1

Afraid (2024)

May 30

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 40 and 42 (Discovery)

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

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