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Home Events DEA National Take Back Event Offers Free Medication Disposal Friday in Murfreesboro

DEA National Take Back Event Offers Free Medication Disposal Friday in Murfreesboro

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drug take back event in murfreesboro

Do you have expired, unused medications?

Residents may dispose of unneeded prescriptions for free during the DEA National Take Back event on Friday, April 24.

Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications will be collected from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic at 1272 Garrison Drive and at MMC Westlawn at 3325 Shores Road in Murfreesboro.

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Sheriff’s deputies from the STOP (Strategies and Tactics for Opioid Prevention) Unit will accept the solid forms of medications safely and anonymously.
Needles and liquid medications cannot be accepted.

The event is sponsored by Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, the Prevention Coalition for Success, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

People who can’t attend the event may drop off solid medications anytime in a metal bin located in the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office outer lobby near the flagpole.

Liquid medications and needles cannot be accepted in this location.

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