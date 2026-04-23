CAVA Adds Glazed Salmon to Menu Nationwide

CAVA is bringing its first-ever seafood option to restaurants across the country, with Glazed Salmon available starting April 20 at all locations. The new protein is a pomegranate-glazed, roasted salmon fillet that draws on Mediterranean culinary tradition, where seafood is a daily staple rather than an occasional indulgence. More Eat & Drink News

What Is CAVA’s New Glazed Salmon?

Glazed Salmon is a roasted salmon fillet marinated in a house-made pomegranate glaze that caramelizes during cooking for a flaky, flavor-forward finish. The glaze is built around pomegranate molasses — a tangy-sweet ingredient central to Levantine cooking — sourced from Just Date, a female-founded company using only organic pomegranate juice and organic dates. Beyond the flavor profile, the protein delivers omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins including B12 and D.

When and Where Is CAVA Glazed Salmon Available?

Glazed Salmon launched on April 20, 2026, and is available nationwide at all CAVA restaurant locations. Guests can order in-restaurant, online, or through the CAVA app.

What Are the New Glazed Salmon Bowl Options?

CAVA introduced two seasonal Chef Curations alongside the new protein:

Salmon + Strawberry Sesame Bowl — Glazed salmon and tzatziki over brown rice and spinach, with roasted red pepper hummus, Persian cucumbers, feta, tomato + onion, sumac slaw, and tart strawberry sesame dressing

Salmon + Yogurt Dill Bowl — Glazed salmon over arugula and saffron basmati rice, with traditional hummus, Crazy Feta, fire-roasted corn, tomato + onion, Persian cucumber, and yogurt dill dressing

Glazed Salmon can also be added to any build-your-own bowl alongside CAVA’s full lineup of grains, greens, dips, and toppings.

Is There a Special Promotion for CAVA Glazed Salmon?

From May 4–11, 2026, CAVA is running a salmon-themed in-app experience with exclusive rewards celebrating Mediterranean flavors. Guests need the CAVA app to participate.

For more information, visit CAVA’s website and follow @CAVA on social media.

Source: CAVA

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