It is with heavy hearts and profound love that we announce the passing of James Lurton Buchanan Jr., a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend. James was born on November 29, 1950, in the vibrant city of Nashville, Tennessee, and peacefully departed this life on April 19, 2026, surrounded by the enduring love of his family.

James was the beloved son of the late James Lurton Buchanan Sr. and Beatrice Cole, and from them, he learned the values of kindness, humor, and the deep importance of family. As he ventured through life, these lessons blossomed into the hallmarks of his character: a man of great compassion, always ready to lend a hand or share a smile. He was predeceased by his adored wife, Rosemary “RoRo” Buchanan, whose memory he held dear every day.

A man of many talents and interests, James found joy in the simplest of pleasures. He was an avid fisherman, often found by the water’s edge with a twinkle in his eye, a fishing rod in his hand, and a story or two to share. His love for life was infectious, and he had an uncanny ability to bring laughter into any room, whether through a well-timed joke or a playful prank. His lovable personality endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

James’s greatest treasure was his family, to whom he was devoted beyond measure. He is survived by his loving children, who continue to carry forward his legacy of love and laughter: Brandy Perry and her husband Trent, James “Jamie” L. Buchanan III and his wife Rachael, and Tabitha McGee and her husband Corey. His spirit of joy and kindness lives on in his grandchildren, David “Davaroosky,” Brandon “Slick,” Devon “The Bean,” Destiny “Twinkle,” Dustin “The Buzz,” Nicholas “Hammerhead,” Tristen “Toogie,” and Abigail “LaLa,” who each held a unique and special place in his heart.

James also leaves behind two brothers and four sisters, whose bonds with him were filled with shared memories and cherished moments. Together, they formed a family tapestry rich in love and support.

To the many who knew him, James was more than a man; he was a beacon of light and warmth. His beautiful spirit touched countless lives, always with a readiness to help and a caring heart that knew no bounds. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and the profound reminder that family is life’s greatest blessing.

The family invites friends and loved ones to join in a celebration of James’s life, where stories will be shared, laughter will echo, and the memory of a truly remarkable man will be cherished. Visitation will be at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167 at 12:30 PM on Friday April 24, 2026 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Roselawn 5350 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Rest in peace, dear James. Your loving spirit will forever remain in our hearts, guiding us with the same light and laughter you brought to our lives each day.

Rest in peace James “Pepaw”.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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