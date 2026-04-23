Ingrid Klose, 73, of Smyrna, TN passed away on April 21, 2026, with her family by her side. She was born in Hamburg-Poppenbüttel, Germany on June 13, 1952, to Frieda and Stephan Klose. Ingrid was a beloved partner, bonus mom and grandmother, cousin, and friend who helped countless people through both her professional and volunteer efforts.

She immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 3 and grew up in the Columbus, Ohio area, where she was naturalized at the age of 19. Although she was an only child she grew up surrounded by many cousins and friends who were like siblings to her. Her intelligence and love of learning shaped her path early on, leading her to excel in the sciences and obtain an Associate’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbus Technical Institute. After a successful career as an engineer for the Tennessee Valley Authority, she pursued further education at the University of Tennessee. There she got her Bachelor’s degree in German followed by her Law Degree. She began practicing law in 1995, and focused on General Civil Practice, assisting many families with estate planning, veteran’s benefits, and limited immigration.

Ingrid was a force of nature who brought the same gusto to her personal pursuits as she did to her professional ones. She took her beautiful voice all the way to Australia and New Zealand singing with the U.S. National Chorus in 1986, and then sang with the Knoxville Choral Society, Middle Tennessee Choral Society, as well as the choir at the First Presbyterian Church in Smyrna as long as she was able. Ingrid enjoyed reading, needlepointing, camping, and at one point even obtained her private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying her own plane. Ingrid was an Amateur Radio Operator, callsign KD4F. She and Tom met through their service to the American Radio Relay League in the Tennessee Section Emergency Services leadership. Tom had been praying to meet someone with similar interests, and from then on they were inseparable, truly a blessing in each other’s lives.

These talents as a communicator and safety observer allowed her to serve many disease-focused non-profits. She served in fund raising events such as the American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure, Multiple Sclerosis Jack and Back Bike Ride, The Great Tennessee Airshow, American Red Cross, Smyrna Rotary Wings of Freedom Fish Fry and many others. She served as a member of the Smyrna Rotary Club from 2016 through 2022.

Ingrid is survived by her loving and devoted life companion of 24 years, Thomas Mason Delker. She is also survived by his daughter Kathleen “Katy” Delker Allred and her partner Tyler Benjamin Helmuth, and his granddaughter, Sophia “Sophie” Avery Allred, whom Ingrid considered as her own. Ingrid was preceded in death by her parents Frieda Amanda Auguste Fehrs Klose and Stephan Klose.

Ingrid’s feisty spirit, resilience, and dedication to helping others will live on through those she leaves behind. The family would like to thank the staff of Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro for the compassionate care they provided all of us during our stay. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Ingrid’s name to the Smyrna First Presbyterian Church or Smyrna Rotary Club Foundation. Information on a future celebration of life at Smyrna Presbyterian Church will be shared when available.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Klose family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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