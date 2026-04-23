Who Will the Titans Pick in Tonight’s NFL Draft?

PITTSBURGH – The NFL Draft is finally here.

So, who will the Titans select with the fourth overall pick?

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night here in the Steel City.

Leading up to this year’s draft, we took our final tour of the mock drafts to see what over 150 predictors think the Titans will do.

In all, TennesseeTitans.com tallied predictions from sportswriters, broadcasters, radio hosts, celebs, former players and more to see what they think the Titans will do.

Many folks were thinking along the same lines as CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, who lives in Nashville.

“I would like for the Titans to go add a significant skill player,” Nantz said via email. “Would be happy to see some Love in the backfield!”

Plenty of folks picked Love in here, but there is some variety in here as well.

Below is a look at all the picks.

Thanks to everyone who took part …

Jim Nantz, CBS Sports, Nashville resident: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Warren Moon, former Oilers QB, Hall of Famer: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Turron Davenport, ESPN, drip king: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Paul Kuharsky, PaulKuharsky.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Nate Bargatze, comedian: “The Notre Dame RB!! No brainer.”

Taylor Lewan, former Titans lineman, Bussin’ With the Boys: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (if not, trade w Dallas for 12 & 20)

Will Compton, former Titans LB, Bussin’ With the Boys: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Chris Johnson, former Titans RB, Smash & Dash podcast: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State (after trade back)

LenDale White, former Titans RB, Smash & Dash podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Keith Bulluck, former Titans LB, Just Love Coffee Café owner: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Pacman Jones, former Titans cornerback, Politely Raw! podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jelly Roll, entertainer, Titans fan: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Vince Gill, country music singer-songwriter: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Joe Dubin, BigJoeontheGo.com, 102.5-The Game, 3x-Emmy winner: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Teresa Walker, Associated Press, TSWA Hall of Famer: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Nick Suss, The Tennessean, The Group Chat sitcom: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Gentry Estes, The Tennessean: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

John Glennon, Nashville Post, Virginia grad: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Pete Weber, Preds broadcaster: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

David Boclair, Nashville Banner, Tammy’s husband: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Easton Freeze, AtoZ Sports (loves to remind you he’s 3 of 4 on these): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Buck Reising, 104.5-FM, once wore a salmon jumpsuit to Titans practice: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sam Phalen, Survivor legend: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Joe Rexrode, The Athletic, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jason McCourty, former Titan, ESPN, CBS Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Harry Douglas, former Titans WR, ESPN: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Clay Travis, Outkick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jonathan Hutton, Outkick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Chad Withrow, Outkick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Chord Overstreet, actor/musician: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

James Roday, actor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Peter Schrager, ESPN: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Marty Smith, ESPN: “I lean OT Francis Mauigoa, but (the Titans) will take RB Jeremiyah Love.”

Steve Smith, Sr., former Panthers WR: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Ben Arthur, FOX Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Delanie Walker, former Titans TE: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Marc Mariani, former Titans Pro Bowler: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Rhett Bryan, Titans Radio: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Terry McCormick, Main Street Media: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Blaine Bishop, former Titan, 104.5-FM: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Jared Stillman, wedding officiant, Stillman and Co., SIRIUS XM Mad Dog Sports Radio: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ramon Foster, 104.5-FM, former Vol, Steelers lineman: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Brent Dougherty, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Dawn Davenport, 104.5-FM, ESPN, Auburn volleyball alum: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ron Slay, 104.5-FM, SEC Network, Pearl-Cohn/UT legend: Jeremiyah Styles (combo of Love and Sonny)

Lucas Panzika, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Will Boling, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Kirby Allen Kirby, 104.5-FM, Pepsi drinker: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Robert Walsh, 104.5-FM: FB Max Bredeson, Michigan

Rich Pharris, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Joseph Bonanno, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Ross Johnston, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

George Walker, Associated Press, fellow July 3 birthday guy: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Katy Morgan, WZTV FOX 17 meteorologist, mother of twins: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Chase McCabe, 102.5-FM, Ricky Merritt’s sidekick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Mickey Ryan, formerly 104.5-FM, now Lipscomb, Audrey and Rabble’s dad: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Willie Daunic, 102.5-FM, Preds play-by-play man, former Vandy hoopster: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Derrick Mason, former Titan, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Dr. Kevin Dyson, Titans Miracle Man, Titans Radio: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Robert Brazile, former Oilers LB, Hall of Famer: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Robby Stanley, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Caroline Fenton, YahooSports, SXM College, just married: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Ian Saffar, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

David Reed, WSM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Mike Patton, Host/Producer Touring the AFC South: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Courtlandt Griffin, The Halftime Show: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Mike Organ, The Tennessean, TSWA Hall of Famer: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Maurice Patton, MainStreetMedia, TSWA Hall of Famer: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Matt Rogers, Titans PA announcer: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (at 12 after trade with Dallas)

T-Rac: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Braden Gall, 440 Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Chris Sanders, former Titan, 102.5-FM, FOX17 analyst: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Brad Hopkins, former Titan, SIRIUSXM: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami (after trade back to 7)

Nick Frazier, aka Dr. Crane, 102.5-The Game, Father Ryan grad: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Zach Bingham, AtoZ Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Austin Stanley, AtoZ Sports: RB Jeremyiahhhhhhh 🫶, Notre Dame

Austin Huff, Founder Korked Bats, us99Chicago, sock enthusiast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Cory Curtis, WKRN-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Julian Mininsohn, WKRN-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Kendall Lanier, WKRN-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Davis Nolan, longtime WKRN-TV meteorologist: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Chris Harris, WSMV-TV: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Lauren Walsh, WSMV-TV: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Janyre Cooper, WSMV-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Steve Layman, WTVF-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jon Burton, WTVF-TV, WNSR-560, former wrestler: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Bob “Koos” Kusek, WTVF-TV, EBay expert: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Brian McKeegan, WTVF-TV: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami (trade back)

Jill Jelnick, WZTV FOX-17, Game Changers podcast, former ECU softball star: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Tyler Rowland, @TicTacTitans, Locked on Titans podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

John McClain, in 50th season covering NFL in Houston: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Greg Pogue, veteran sportswriter/radio host, Brewers fan, jazz enthusiast: LB Sonny Styles (after trade)

Darren McFarland, longtime Nashville voice: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Justin McFarland, FOX 17: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Patton Cook, former WNSR 560-AM, now Ravenwood High teacher: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Bill King, WNSR 560-AM, Dodgers fan: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Rudy Kalis, longtime WSMV sports anchor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Hope Hines, longtime WTVF sports anchor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Mike Herndon, columnist PaulKuharsky.com: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Kayla Anderson, @SacTown1140: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

JT Ruhnke, A to Z Sports, @HotReadPod producer: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Ricky Merritt, Broadway boss, Chase McCabe’s bodyguard: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Brant Douglas, SiriusXM’s NFL Network game day reporter: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Justin Melo, NFL Draft on SI, Titan Sized, Titans of the South author: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

George Plaster, WNSR 560-FM: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Mitch Firkins, tattooed superfan, beer drinker: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Joe Hunk, 99.7 ESPN Huntsville, mohawk man: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Greg Arias, WHIN Sports director: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Kevin Ingram, broadcaster and impersonator: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Brett Batchelor, WBRC News, formerly 104-5, Montevallo golf: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jack McPherson, Bussin’ With the Boys: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jimmy Morris, Music City Miracles: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Johnny “Ballpark” Franks, Franks Media Group: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Robert Greenlaw, Broadway Sports, OurCole Pod: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

James Foster, No Flags Film: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jake Robertson, Morning Glory Podcast: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Jonathan Shaffer, Big D & Bubba Show: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Drew Beatty, PaulKuharsky.com contributor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Wes Wisely, Broadway Sports/@TitansStats: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Stoney Keeley, SoBrosNetwork/@FWordsPod: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Michael Bishop, Titan Upload Network/Roundtable Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jonathan Miller, AllThingsTitans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Sal Manfredi, @salmanfredi, @SickPodTitans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Blaine Kellar, Main Street Media: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Vincent, @LuckyLombardi, SickPodTitans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Justin Graver, @Titansfilmroom, Music City Audible Podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Zach Lyons, Blaine & Zach, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Mike Moraitis, The Sporting News: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Will Lomas, Titan Sized: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Thom Abraham, WNSR 560-AM, 97.7 ESPN Huntsville: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jackson Weber, The Titan Report Podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Brad Steele, Two Tone Talk: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Alex Fernandez, Mr. Titan: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Rob Naylor, Titans Uni Tracker: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Austin Nelson, 2ndandVictory: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Michael Rositano @TitansRossi, Titan Upload Network: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

SuperHorn, Broadway Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Tyler King, 615 Podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Albert Breer, MMQB: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Greg McElroy, ESPN: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay area: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Leger Douzable, CBS Sports, former Titan: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Benjamin Allbright, KOA Colorado: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Tony Grossi, TheLandOnDemand.com, 850ESPN Cleveland: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Matt Miller, ESPN: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Tony Pauline, EssentiallySports.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

GM Mike Borgonzi, Titans: Source: Tennesseetitans.com

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