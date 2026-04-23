La Vergne’s Free Electronic Dumpster Event Returns May 2

The City of La Vergne, Vice Mayor Steve Noe, and City eWaste are teaming up once again to bring back the hugely popular Electronic Dumpster event,

giving residents of La Vergne and surrounding cities a chance to securely and responsibly recycle their electronics at no cost.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the FiftyForward La Vergne Senior Center (337 Stones River Road, La Vergne, TN).

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Residents are encouraged to bring any old, unused, or unwanted electronics — anything with a battery or a cord. Accepted items include laptops, computers, tablets, hard drives, phones, video game systems, TVs, small household appliances, wires/cables, and more. There is no charge to recycle electronics, though donations to support FiftyForward Senior Center programs are greatly appreciated.

“Last year, La Vergne residents showed up in a big way, recycling 18,000 pounds of eWaste in a single morning, the biggest community turnout we’ve ever seen,” said Matthew Rogers, CEO of City eWaste. “That kind of momentum is exactly what we set out to build when we partnered with the City of La Vergne. This event proves that when responsible recycling is made accessible, secure, and community-driven, people show up. We can’t wait to see what La Vergne does this year.”

City eWaste invites all residents of La Vergne and surrounding TN cities to take part in this free opportunity to recycle their eWaste responsibly, and to help set a new record.

For more information about City eWaste, visit: www.cityewaste.com.

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