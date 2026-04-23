OBITUARY: Andrew ‘Burton’ Waddey Sr.

Andrew “Burton” Waddey, Sr., age 91, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away the morning of Tuesday, April 21, 2026. He was the son of the late Ollie Andrew and Thelma Welck Waddey and husband of the late Martha Vester Waddey, who passed away in February of this year.

He is survived by his daughter, Regina Hunsicker and husband Kenneth; son, Andy Waddey and his wife Laura; grandchildren, Braden Hunsicker and wife Kathleen, Kristen Johnson and husband Jordan, Bryan Hunsicker, Rebecca Simmons and Katherine Cook and husband Matt; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Hazel Hunsicker, John and Emily Hampton and James Cook.

Mr. Waddey was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Campbell Ellis.

A service to celebrate Mr. Waddey will be at Eleven O’clock the morning of Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be the evening of Monday, April 27, 2026, from Four O’clock till Seven O’clock and Tuesday morning from Ten O’clock till the service begins at Eleven O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Mr. Waddey was a longtime member of Gilroy Church of Christ and was a typesetter at Dixie Electric for many years. He and his wife loved to take trips to Gatlinburg with family and friends.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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