4/23/26: Clear Skies and 81 Degrees; High of 83, Low of 49, Winds Up to 12 mph; No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81°F with a wind speed of 11.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F and the low was 49.1°F. Winds were consistent, with speeds up to 12 mph. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 65.1°F. Conditions will remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead, tonight will continue with calm winds and clear skies. There are no significant weather changes anticipated overnight.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 49°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:02am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 49°F Overcast Friday 81°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 80°F 56°F Overcast Monday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 70°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 70°F 51°F Overcast

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