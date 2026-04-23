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Home Weather 4/23/26: Clear Skies and 81 Degrees; High of 83, Low of 49,...

4/23/26: Clear Skies and 81 Degrees; High of 83, Low of 49, Winds Up to 12 mph; No Precipitation Expected Tonight

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81°F with a wind speed of 11.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F and the low was 49.1°F. Winds were consistent, with speeds up to 12 mph. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 65.1°F. Conditions will remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead, tonight will continue with calm winds and clear skies. There are no significant weather changes anticipated overnight.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
49°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 80°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 70°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 70°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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