4/22/26: Clear Skies and 81.5°F in Rutherford County, with Highs Near 81.7°F; Tonight’s Low at 61.9°F, Winds Calm.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81.5°F with a wind speed of 9.8 mph. Current conditions feature a clear sky with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to reach 81.7°F with a low of 46.2°F. Winds will remain steady, reaching up to 9.6 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, and conditions are projected to remain partly cloudy.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 61.9°F, with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 8.1 mph. Skies are expected to be clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:03am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 82°F 46°F Partly cloudy Thursday 83°F 53°F Overcast Friday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 76°F 58°F Drizzle: light Monday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: light

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