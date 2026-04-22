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Home Weather 4/22/26: Clear Skies and 81.5°F in Rutherford County, with Highs Near 81.7°F;...

4/22/26: Clear Skies and 81.5°F in Rutherford County, with Highs Near 81.7°F; Tonight’s Low at 61.9°F, Winds Calm.

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81.5°F with a wind speed of 9.8 mph. Current conditions feature a clear sky with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to reach 81.7°F with a low of 46.2°F. Winds will remain steady, reaching up to 9.6 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, and conditions are projected to remain partly cloudy.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 61.9°F, with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 8.1 mph. Skies are expected to be clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 82°F 46°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 83°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 76°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Monday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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