Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts 2026 Summer Series Menu

Rock N’ Roll Sushi is cranking up the heat with its new Summer Series menu, featuring a bold lineup of surf-and-turf flavors and refreshing seasonal sips. Starting April 20, 2026, fans can catch these limited-time offerings at all locations through July 12.

What is on the Rock N’ Roll Sushi Summer Series menu?

The new menu features a mix of spicy, savory, and sweet items designed for the warmer months:

Surf and Turf Roll: Spicy yellowfin tuna, cream cheese, and krab stick, topped with premium filet mignon, jalapeño, and crunchy flakes; finished with spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, and sriracha.

Headbanger Shrimp: Golden crunch shrimp tossed in signature Spicy-Sweet-Creamy Headbanger Sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Lychee Sour Mocktail: A refreshing blend of Lychee REÀL, fresh lime and lemon juice, and Sprite; can be upgraded to a cocktail by adding sake.

When is the Summer Series available?

The special menu debuts on April 20 and will remain available at all participating Rock N’ Roll Sushi locations until July 12, 2026.

How much do the new menu items cost?

While pricing varies by location, starting prices for the Summer Series include:

Surf and Turf Roll: Starting at $15.99

Headbanger Shrimp: Starting at $8.99

Lychee Sour Mocktail: Starting at $5.00

Where can I find a Rock N’ Roll Sushi location?

Rock N’ Roll Sushi operates locations across the Southeast and beyond. To find the nearest restaurant and “Dine Out Loud,” fans can visit RockNRollSushi.com.

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