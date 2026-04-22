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Home Weather 4/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 82 and Low...

4/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 82 and Low of 47; Evening Low Around 63 Expected

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Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 48°F at 6:51 AM. The wind is light, blowing at 4.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 82°F. The low for the day will be around 46.9°F. Winds may increase later, with speeds reaching up to 10.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. As the day progresses, conditions will remain mainly clear.

For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 62.8°F. Winds are expected to be calmer at speeds up to 8.2 mph, and a clear sky will persist with a low precipitation chance of 1%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
47°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 82°F 47°F Mainly clear
Thursday 82°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Monday 79°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 73°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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