4/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 82 and Low of 47; Evening Low Around 63 Expected

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 48°F at 6:51 AM. The wind is light, blowing at 4.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 82°F. The low for the day will be around 46.9°F. Winds may increase later, with speeds reaching up to 10.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. As the day progresses, conditions will remain mainly clear.

For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 62.8°F. Winds are expected to be calmer at speeds up to 8.2 mph, and a clear sky will persist with a low precipitation chance of 1%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 47°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 48°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:03am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 82°F 47°F Mainly clear Thursday 82°F 53°F Overcast Friday 79°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 79°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 73°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email