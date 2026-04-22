4/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 82 and Low of 47; Evening Low Around 63 Expected

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 48°F at 6:51 AM. The wind is light, blowing at 4.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 82°F. The low for the day will be around 46.9°F. Winds may increase later, with speeds reaching up to 10.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. As the day progresses, conditions will remain mainly clear.
For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 62.8°F. Winds are expected to be calmer at speeds up to 8.2 mph, and a clear sky will persist with a low precipitation chance of 1%.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|82°F
|47°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|82°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|75°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|79°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|73°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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