Wednesday, April 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 4/22/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 67, Following a High...

4/22/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 67, Following a High of 83 and Partly Cloudy Conditions Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
34

Current conditions in Rutherford County, as of 9:30 PM, show a temperature of 68.7°F with a light wind from the northwest at 2.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies remain partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.8°F, while the low dipped to 46.2°F. Winds throughout the day were variable, peaking at speeds up to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to lower slightly to a low of 67.3°F, with winds remaining light, up to 5.2 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies through the night.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are stable, and no significant weather events are anticipated overnight.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 83°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 61°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 79°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×