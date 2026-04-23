4/22/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 67, Following a High of 83 and Partly Cloudy Conditions Today

Current conditions in Rutherford County, as of 9:30 PM, show a temperature of 68.7°F with a light wind from the northwest at 2.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies remain partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.8°F, while the low dipped to 46.2°F. Winds throughout the day were variable, peaking at speeds up to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to lower slightly to a low of 67.3°F, with winds remaining light, up to 5.2 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies through the night.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are stable, and no significant weather events are anticipated overnight.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:03am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 83°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 56°F Overcast Friday 82°F 61°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 79°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Monday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: light

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