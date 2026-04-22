4/22/26: Clear Skies and 81°F with Light Winds, Low Tonight 62°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 80.8°F with a wind speed of 9.7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and conditions are clear.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.8°F, while the low dropped to 46.2°F. Looking ahead, tonight’s low is expected to be around 62.4°F with winds decreasing to 8.6 mph. Conditions will remain clear, and there is a 1% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:24pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|83°F
|46°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|82°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|77°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|76°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|75°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|70°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!