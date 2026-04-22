4/22/26: Clear Skies and 81°F with Light Winds, Low Tonight 62°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 80.8°F with a wind speed of 9.7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and conditions are clear.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.8°F, while the low dropped to 46.2°F. Looking ahead, tonight’s low is expected to be around 62.4°F with winds decreasing to 8.6 mph. Conditions will remain clear, and there is a 1% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:03am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 83°F 46°F Partly cloudy Thursday 82°F 55°F Overcast Friday 79°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 76°F 58°F Drizzle: light Monday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: light

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