Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 22, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from April 16 through April 22, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local restaurant and health inspection updates, here’s what’s happening in food and drink across Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Top Chef Favorite Chef Sheldon Simeon Heads to Nashville for Book Signing Two-time Top Chef fan favorite Chef Sheldon Simeon brings his new cookbook “Ohana Style” to Nashville’s Stateside Kitchen on May 12 for a $75 ticketed event. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Red Lobster Is Bringing Back Endless Shrimp Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp is back starting April 20 for a limited time, now featuring five options including the new Marry Me Shrimp. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Chipotle Honey Chicken Is Back Chipotle Honey Chicken returns April 28 across the U.S. and several other countries, now also available in the new High Protein Cup. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Little Caesars Now Lets You Order Pizza Through ChatGPT Little Caesars launched a first-of-its-kind ChatGPT integration that lets customers browse the menu, get recommendations, and build an order using conversational AI. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 21, 2026 These Rutherford County food establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections conducted April 15-21, 2026. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Zaxby’s GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps Launch April 27 Zaxby’s adds three new GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps and brings back the Banana Pudding Milkshake starting April 27, 2026. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 21, 2026 The lowest food service health inspection scores in Rutherford County for April 15-21, 2026, include Maru Restaurant at 75 and El Pueblo at 89. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County April 21, 2026 Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering April 15-21, 2026, with results from dozens of local food service establishments. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme and Milk Bar Team Up for Limited-Time Doughnut Collection Krispy Kreme and Milk Bar’s first-ever collaboration launched April 21 with three doughnuts inspired by Milk Bar’s most iconic dessert flavors. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Grindstone Cowboy to Celebrate 4th Anniversary Eagleville’s Grindstone Cowboy celebrates its 4th anniversary on May 2 with a Kentucky Derby viewing party, live music, and a best derby hat contest. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Burger King’s Star Wars Menu: Mandalorian and Grogu Items Available May 4 Burger King launches a limited-time Mandalorian and Grogu-themed menu on May 4, 2026, including a BBQ Bounty Whopper, Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries, and collectible cups. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Which Burger Chain Has the Best Value? A new NetCredit study comparing 14 major burger chains found Whataburger offers the best burger value at $1.66 per ounce, while Shake Shack leads on fries. Published: April 21, 2026 – Read more

Arby’s BBQ is BACK Along with a New Mac Bowl Arby’s brings back its slow-smoked BBQ lineup for a limited time, adding a brand-new Mac Bowl with pulled pork or chopped brisket over white cheddar mac and cheese. Published: April 20, 2026 – Read more

Popeyes x ONE PIECE Anime Collaboration Launches With Limited-Time Menu Popeyes launched its first-ever anime collaboration with ONE PIECE on April 13, featuring themed bento bundles, a Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and collectible merchandise. Published: April 20, 2026 – Read more

Domino’s Offers 50% Off All Pizzas During NFL Draft Week Domino’s is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online April 20-26, 2026, covering Specialty Pizzas and every crust type. Published: April 20, 2026 – Read more

Chipotle Hockey Jersey BOGO Returns for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Chipotle brought back its Hockey Jersey BOGO deal on April 20 — wear a hockey jersey after 3 p.m. at a participating location and score a free entrée. Published: April 20, 2026 – Read more

Triple Double Crunchwrap Returns to Taco Bell Taco Bell brought back the cult-favorite Triple Double Crunchwrap nationwide starting April 16, 2026, priced at $6.49 for a limited time. Published: April 20, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 25, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for April 20-25, 2026, features new Brownie Dippers alongside Wafer Cookie ft. Kit Kat, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake cookies. Published: April 20, 2026 – Read more

Whataburger Celebrates Teachers with Free Breakfast on May 7, 2026 Whataburger is offering educators a free breakfast on May 7 and awarding sixty $1,000 classroom grants through its Feeding Student Success program. Published: April 18, 2026 – Read more

Bojangles Launches Bo’s Chicken Rippers Bojangles introduced Bo’s Chicken Rippers, a limited-time hand-breaded chicken bite slider served in Martin’s Sweet Party Potato Rolls and designed to rip and dip. Published: April 17, 2026 – Read more

Slim Chickens Introduces Strawberry Cheesecake Jar Dessert Slim Chickens is now serving a Strawberry Cheesecake Jar — layered New York-style cheesecake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream — available through fall. Published: April 17, 2026 – Read more

Chili’s Adds Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich to $10.99 3 For Me Menu Chili’s expanded its $10.99 3 For Me menu with the original Big Crispy and new Spicy Big Crispy chicken sandwiches, bringing the lineup to six hand-battered variations. Published: April 17, 2026 – Read more

SONIC Sip Trip Brings Free Drinks to Nashville Fans SONIC launched a mobile sampling truck in Nashville to hand out free samples of its new Refreshers beverages, with stops through April 24 at local venues. Published: April 17, 2026 – Read more

Hardee’s Launches Prime Rib Menu Lineup With New Beverages and Desserts Hardee’s launched The Prime Experience on April 15, featuring a Prime Rib Burger, Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito, Prime Rib Biscuit, and new Triple Berry beverages. Published: April 17, 2026 – Read more

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