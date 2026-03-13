3/12/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooled to 44°F After a Drizzly Day

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.7°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a moderate drizzle, reaching a high of 54.7°F and a low of 40.3°F. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only 0.06 inches were recorded. Wind speeds peaked at 16 mph.

Looking ahead into tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 41°F. Wind speeds will also decrease, with a maximum speed of up to 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents and visitors to Rutherford County can anticipate steady and largely uneventful weather conditions for the remainder of the evening and into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 40°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 73% chance · 0.06 in Now 44°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 67°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 67°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 40°F 22°F Clear sky Wednesday 54°F 28°F Overcast

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