3/12/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooled to 44°F After a Drizzly Day

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.7°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the area experienced a moderate drizzle, reaching a high of 54.7°F and a low of 40.3°F. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only 0.06 inches were recorded. Wind speeds peaked at 16 mph.
Looking ahead into tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 41°F. Wind speeds will also decrease, with a maximum speed of up to 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Residents and visitors to Rutherford County can anticipate steady and largely uneventful weather conditions for the remainder of the evening and into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|55°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|67°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|74°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|67°F
|28°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|40°F
|22°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|54°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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