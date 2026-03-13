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Home Weather 3/12/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooled to 44°F After a Drizzly...

3/12/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooled to 44°F After a Drizzly Day

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.7°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a moderate drizzle, reaching a high of 54.7°F and a low of 40.3°F. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only 0.06 inches were recorded. Wind speeds peaked at 16 mph.

Looking ahead into tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 41°F. Wind speeds will also decrease, with a maximum speed of up to 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents and visitors to Rutherford County can anticipate steady and largely uneventful weather conditions for the remainder of the evening and into early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
55°F
Low
40°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
73% chance · 0.06 in
Now
44°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 67°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 41°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 67°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 22°F Clear sky
Wednesday 54°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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