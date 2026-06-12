Chicken Salad Chick Debuts New Maui Mama Melt for Summer 2026

Chicken Salad Chick is bringing back its popular Maui Mama flavor with a brand new twist for summer 2026. The Chicken Salad Chick Maui Mama Melt combines the tropical sweet-and-spicy chicken salad with melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon, served on a toasted croissant. The limited-time item is available now through August 29, 2026, giving guests all summer to try the new sandwich. More Eat & Drink News

What Is in the Maui Mama Melt?

The Maui Mama Melt builds on the original Maui Mama chicken salad, which blends pineapple, bacon, and jalapeño for a sweet and spicy flavor profile. For the Melt version, that chicken salad is layered onto a toasted croissant along with melty cheddar cheese and additional crispy bacon strips, creating a warm, savory take on the seasonal favorite.

When Can You Get the Maui Mama Melt?

The Maui Mama Melt is available at Chicken Salad Chick locations from June 1 through August 29, 2026.

How Can Rewards Members Earn Extra Points?

Chicken Salad Chick Rewards members can earn double points on select Double Points Days during the Maui Mama Melt promotion, including June 10, July 7, and August 11, 2026. Guests can join the rewards program by downloading the Chicken Salad Chick app and signing up. Members also receive a free meal on their birthday and can redeem points for free food and discounts throughout the year.

Where Can You Learn More About Chicken Salad Chick?

For more information, visit chickensaladchick.com. Chicken Salad Chick also shares updates on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Source: Chicken Salad Chick

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email