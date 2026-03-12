3/12/26: Clear Sky and 51°F, Drizzle Earlier, Calm Evening Ahead

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 51.3°F. Winds are mild at 4.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 54.7°F and dipped to a low of 40.3°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 16 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, totaling just 0.06 inches.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.4°F. Winds will slow to around 6.1 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation as the night progresses.

Residents can expect continued clear conditions overnight and into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 40°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 73% chance · 0.06 in Now 51°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 42°F Partly cloudy Sunday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 67°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 40°F 22°F Clear sky Wednesday 54°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email