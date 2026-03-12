Thursday, March 12, 2026
3/12/26: Clear Sky and 51°F, Drizzle Earlier, Calm Evening Ahead

3/12/26: Clear Sky and 51°F, Drizzle Earlier, Calm Evening Ahead

Source Staff
At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 51.3°F. Winds are mild at 4.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 54.7°F and dipped to a low of 40.3°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 16 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, totaling just 0.06 inches.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.4°F. Winds will slow to around 6.1 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation as the night progresses.

Residents can expect continued clear conditions overnight and into the early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
55°F
Low
40°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
73% chance · 0.06 in
Now
51°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 42°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 67°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 22°F Clear sky
Wednesday 54°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

