Murfreesboro’s “Splash Out” Event Returning To Siegel Soccer Park

Families looking to cool off this summer can enjoy an afternoon of water fun at an upcoming Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation event.

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Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation is reminding residents that “Splash Out” will take place Thursday, June 11, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Siegel Soccer Park.

The event will feature Murfreesboro Fire Rescue trucks spraying water from a giant hose for attendees to enjoy during what organizers describe as a fun afternoon of splashing around.

The department said “Splash Out” is one of its favorite summer events and encouraged families to attend for outdoor fun.

More information about the event and other summer activities is available through Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.

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