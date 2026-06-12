New Traffic Signals Now Operational At Two Smyrna Intersection

Drivers in Smyrna will notice changes at two busy intersections as newly installed traffic signals are now fully operational.

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According to the Smyrna Police Department, the new signals are active at North Lowry Street and Sam Ridley Parkway, as well as North Lowry Street and Jefferson Pike.

Police are urging motorists to use extra caution as drivers adjust to the updated traffic patterns. Officials are reminding the public to obey all traffic signals and signage while remaining alert for other vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

The department thanked residents for their patience and cooperation as the roadway improvements are placed into service.

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