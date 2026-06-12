6/12/26: Partly Cloudy with Highs Near 91, Lows Around 73, Winds Up to 14; Slight Rain Possible Tonight

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM, the temperature is 76.1°F with a light wind from the southeast at 8.5 mph. There has been no reported precipitation, and conditions are partly cloudy.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 90.9°F, with winds increasing up to 14.4 mph. There is a 29% chance of precipitation, with a total expected rainfall of 0.07 in. Slight rain may occur later in the day as the skies become more unsettled.
Tonight, the low will remain steady at 73.4°F, accompanied by winds continuing at speeds up to 14.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 24%, with overcast conditions expected throughout the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|91°F
|73°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|92°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|77°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|84°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|87°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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