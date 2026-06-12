6/12/26: Partly Cloudy with Highs Near 91, Lows Around 73, Winds Up to 14; Slight Rain Possible Tonight

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM, the temperature is 76.1°F with a light wind from the southeast at 8.5 mph. There has been no reported precipitation, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 90.9°F, with winds increasing up to 14.4 mph. There is a 29% chance of precipitation, with a total expected rainfall of 0.07 in. Slight rain may occur later in the day as the skies become more unsettled.

Tonight, the low will remain steady at 73.4°F, accompanied by winds continuing at speeds up to 14.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 24%, with overcast conditions expected throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 73°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 29% chance · 0.07 in Now 76°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 91°F 73°F Rain: slight Saturday 92°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Sunday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Monday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 84°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 87°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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