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Home Weather 6/12/26: Partly Cloudy with Highs Near 91, Lows Around 73, Winds Up...

6/12/26: Partly Cloudy with Highs Near 91, Lows Around 73, Winds Up to 14; Slight Rain Possible Tonight

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Currently in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM, the temperature is 76.1°F with a light wind from the southeast at 8.5 mph. There has been no reported precipitation, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 90.9°F, with winds increasing up to 14.4 mph. There is a 29% chance of precipitation, with a total expected rainfall of 0.07 in. Slight rain may occur later in the day as the skies become more unsettled.

Tonight, the low will remain steady at 73.4°F, accompanied by winds continuing at speeds up to 14.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 24%, with overcast conditions expected throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
73°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
29% chance · 0.07 in
Now
76°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 91°F 73°F Rain: slight
Saturday 92°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 84°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 87°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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