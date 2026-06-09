National Outlet Shopping Day Returns to Opry Mills

The highly anticipated National Outlet Shopping Day® returns June 11-14 to Opry Mills, celebrating five years of fantastic savings. Back and bigger than ever, the four-day savings event brings shoppers unbeatable prices on sought-after brands, along with unique experiences and benefits, including special offers, giveaways and curated savings guide to get the most out of the sale.

National Outlet Shopping Day® continues to grow in popularity at Simon® locations across the country, bringing thousands of exclusive offers and deals to millions of shoppers.Opry Millsis home to 200+ retailers, with many of them offering additional savings during National Outlet Shopping Day. Examples include:

American Eagle – Extra 20% off $100+ purchase

Banana Republic Factory Store – 25% off purchase

kate spade outlet – Free gift with purchase of $150+

Old Navy Outlet – 20% off purchase of $75

Aquarium Restaurant – Free Appetizer of the Day with purchase

Adding to this year’s excitement, shoppers can experience even more with Simon+ ®, Simon’s loyalty program launched in 2025. Simon+ members can unlock unique experiences and exclusive perks, including special giveaways like a signature Simon tote bag and more.

National Outlet Shopping Day® is the perfect time to check off your summer shopping list, soak up the sun, and enjoy a day with family and friends. There’s something for everyone to discover. Shoppers who visit Opry Mills during National Outlet Shopping Day will be treated to deeper discounts, and special offers including an Experience with Purchase – present same-day receipts totaling $250 or more and receive two Madame Tussauds Tickets or Slick City Action Park Tickets – and tote bag giveaways. Additionally, on Saturday, June 13 enjoy live music and complimentary activities including face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon artists, Puffy Cotton Candy and more!

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