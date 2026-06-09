Nashville Yards to Host Free Summer Concerts

Nashville Yards, WNXP, Nashville NPR’s Music Station, and TennPop, the Seltzer of the South, announced a free summer concert series set to take place in the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing at Nashville Yards. The WNXP Summer Line Concert Series presented by TennPop will kick off with Nashville soul powerhouse Devon Gilfillian on June 26, celebrating the release of his new album, Time Will Tell.

The WXNP Summer Line Series Presented by TennPop Initial Lineup:

Friday, June 26: Devon Gilfillian

Saturday, August 22: Bully

Friday, Sept. 25: Ratboys

An additional performance will be announced at a later date.

All concerts are free to attend and open to all ages. Early access to free tickets for Nashville Yards tenants and WNXP Insiders is now open.

Free tickets can be claimed online here.

“It’s an important part of WNXP’s mission to extend music discovery to in-person experiences. It’s even more essential to highlight local talent often overlooked in this city,” said Emily Young, Events Director for WNXP. “We’re thankful for the Nashville Yards ensuring we’re able to offer this experience for free in the heart of downtown Nashville.”

TennPop, a Tennessee-born, ready-to-drink, spirit-based seltzer, is serving as the presenting sponsor of the series. Concert goers will have the opportunity to try and buy their product at all shows. AEG Presents, which operates The Pinnacle music and event venue at Nashville Yards and has its local office on campus, supported booking.

“TennPop was crafted for the kinds of moments that bring people together, long summer nights, live music, and seeing where the evening takes you,” said Lauren Lindsey, Founder & CEO, TennPop. “Partnering with Nashville Yards for the Summer Line Series feels like a natural fit for us, and we’re excited to bring the Seltzer of the South to a place that celebrates music, community, and the spirit of Nashville.”

On show evenings, the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing will open at 6 pm, and all concerts will begin at 7 pm. Convenient parking is available in the West Garage at Nashville Yards at 131 10th Avenue North.

“We are looking forward to a summer of great music and memories in the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing, and thank WNXP, TennPop, and AEG Presents for their support and partnership in bringing this free, family-friendly concert series to life,” added Chris Parker, Chief Operating Officer of Nashville Yards.

For more information about the Summer Line Series and to reserve your free tickets, visit wnxp.org/summerlineseries/.

About Nashville Yards

The 19-acre Nashville Yards campus is located between Broadway and Church Street, from 9th to 11th Avenues North in downtown Nashville. Nashville Yards is easily accessible from any part of town. Visitors are encouraged to confirm the specific address of their destination (browse the directory) or use 130 10th Avenue North to navigate to one of our centrally-located campus parking garages.

The walkable, urban community features high-end hospitality offerings, including Grand Hyatt Nashville and the historic Union Station Nashville Yards; The Pinnacle, a state of the art, indoor live music and event venue developed in partnership with AEG and operated by AEG Presents; over 2 million square feet of Class-A+ highly amenitized office space, which includes two towers anchored by Amazon, a creative office building anchored by Creative Artists Agency, and Pinnacle Tower, a multi-tenant tower anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; The Emory and The Everett, 673 luxury condominium residences for sale and multi-family residences for lease across these two towers; The Goddard School, a 260 child accredited education center; and a wide variety of exceptional restaurants along with retail, fitness, cinema, healthcare and entertainment offerings. The development has 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces, including the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

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