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Home Weather 6/12/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Low of 73; Moderate Rain...

6/12/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Low of 73; Moderate Rain Today, Calm Winds Tonight, Little Precip Chance

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In Rutherford County, the current weather at 5:30 PM shows a temperature of 81°F with an overcast sky. Winds are moderate, coming in at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.7°F and a low of 72.7°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the low of 72.7°F. Winds will ease slightly to a maximum of 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation is lower tonight at 15%, with overcast conditions continuing.

There are no active weather alerts at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable, but it is advisable to stay updated on local forecasts for any changes.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
73°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
75% chance · 0.24 in
Now
81°F · feels 88°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 73°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 91°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 80°F 63°F Rain: slight
Monday 74°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 87°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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