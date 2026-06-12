6/12/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Low of 73; Moderate Rain Today, Calm Winds Tonight, Little Precip Chance

In Rutherford County, the current weather at 5:30 PM shows a temperature of 81°F with an overcast sky. Winds are moderate, coming in at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.7°F and a low of 72.7°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the low of 72.7°F. Winds will ease slightly to a maximum of 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation is lower tonight at 15%, with overcast conditions continuing.

There are no active weather alerts at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable, but it is advisable to stay updated on local forecasts for any changes.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 73°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 75% chance · 0.24 in Now 81°F · feels 88°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 73°F Rain: moderate Saturday 91°F 69°F Rain: heavy Sunday 80°F 63°F Rain: slight Monday 74°F 59°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 87°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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