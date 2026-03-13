3/13/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 40°F, High of 66 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 39.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 66.4°F under overcast skies, with winds increasing up to 17.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%, with no rainfall expected. Tonight, the sky will clear up as the temperature lowers to a comfortable 49.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a gentle breeze of up to 10.4 mph.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the day and evening. As always, individuals with outdoor plans should dress accordingly to the cooler morning and warmer afternoon temperatures.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 37°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 66°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 53°F Drizzle: light Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 38°F 21°F Mainly clear Wednesday 51°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

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