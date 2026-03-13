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Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 40°F, High of 66 Later

3/13/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 40°F, High of 66 Later

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At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 39.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 66.4°F under overcast skies, with winds increasing up to 17.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%, with no rainfall expected. Tonight, the sky will clear up as the temperature lowers to a comfortable 49.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a gentle breeze of up to 10.4 mph.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the day and evening. As always, individuals with outdoor plans should dress accordingly to the cooler morning and warmer afternoon temperatures.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
37°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 66°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 41°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 38°F 21°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 51°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

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