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Home Weather 5/5/26: Overcast with High of 78 and Low of 57, Winds up...

5/5/26: Overcast with High of 78 and Low of 57, Winds up to 24, Chance of Drizzle Tonight

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 59.7°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at 7.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded thus far.

Looking ahead, the high today is expected to reach 78.3°F with a low of 57.6°F tonight. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 24.4 mph, and there’s a 34% chance of precipitation totaling 0.08 in, primarily in the form of moderate drizzle. Tonight’s low will be around 67.3°F with sustained winds of up to 16.3 mph, continuing the overcast conditions.

There are currently no official weather alerts affecting the area. Residents should prepare for a wet afternoon and evening as conditions develop throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
58°F
Wind
24 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
34% chance · 0.08 in
Now
60°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 78°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 73°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 65°F 49°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

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