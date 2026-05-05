5/5/26: Overcast with High of 78 and Low of 57, Winds up to 24, Chance of Drizzle Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 59.7°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at 7.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded thus far.
Looking ahead, the high today is expected to reach 78.3°F with a low of 57.6°F tonight. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 24.4 mph, and there’s a 34% chance of precipitation totaling 0.08 in, primarily in the form of moderate drizzle. Tonight’s low will be around 67.3°F with sustained winds of up to 16.3 mph, continuing the overcast conditions.
There are currently no official weather alerts affecting the area. Residents should prepare for a wet afternoon and evening as conditions develop throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|78°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|58°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|77°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|65°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours
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