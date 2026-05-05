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Home Weather 5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81 and Currently 69;...

5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81 and Currently 69; Winds Light, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.7°F with a light wind from the east at 8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.3°F, while the low was 50.7°F. Winds at times reached up to 14.2 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F with winds possibly increasing to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the sky will remain mainly clear throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain steady, providing a pleasant evening for residents.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
51°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 51°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 75°F 56°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

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