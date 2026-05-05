5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81 and Currently 69; Winds Light, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.7°F with a light wind from the east at 8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.3°F, while the low was 50.7°F. Winds at times reached up to 14.2 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F with winds possibly increasing to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the sky will remain mainly clear throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain steady, providing a pleasant evening for residents.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 51°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:49am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 81°F 51°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 78°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 55°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 46°F Overcast Friday 70°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 75°F 56°F Drizzle: dense

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