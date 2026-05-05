5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81 and Currently 69; Winds Light, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.7°F with a light wind from the east at 8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.3°F, while the low was 50.7°F. Winds at times reached up to 14.2 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F with winds possibly increasing to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the sky will remain mainly clear throughout the night.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain steady, providing a pleasant evening for residents.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|81°F
|51°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|75°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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