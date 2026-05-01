Fundraising Ride In Smyrna To Support 5-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

A community fundraiser in Smyrna this weekend will rally support for a young boy facing an ongoing battle with leukemia.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Glenn Smith will participate in the Cruisin’ for Colton ride and rally in support of 5-year-old Colton Osborne.

Colton, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in November, is undergoing 24-hour high-dose chemotherapy treatments every two weeks. His family says he continues to face difficult treatments ahead as they remain hopeful for his recovery.

Officer Smith said Colton has a strong interest in law enforcement and patrol cars, prompting plans to bring a sheriff’s patrol vehicle and department merchandise to the event.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday at Chappy’s Bar & Grill. Vehicle participants will begin gathering at 9 a.m., with the ride scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m. A Cracker Barrel 400 Pace Car will lead the procession.

Following the ride, attendees can take part in a barbecue lunch and prize drawings, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, University of Tennessee football tickets, NASCAR tickets, and other giveaways.

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Organizers say the event aims to help offset mounting medical expenses while showing support for Colton and his family.

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