Priscilla Hooper Uselton, age 86, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

She was born on April 9, 1940, in Huntsville, Alabama, and was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Georgia Lee Hooper.

Mrs. Uselton was retired from Standard Register and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a faithful Christian and lived out her faith through her service at the church. She was a devoted wife who had a deep love for her family and cherished every moment spent together. She treasured her friendships and found great joy in gathering with others, especially over games of bridge and mahjong. She enjoyed quiet moments with a crossword puzzle, fun adventures while traveling, and the simple pleasure of a good manicure. She will be remembered for her kindness, humor, and strength, and for the joy she so effortlessly brought to all those around her.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jack R. Uselton; her son, Scott Uselton and his wife, Robbie; her granddaughter, Sydney Witt and her husband, Davis; her sister, Juadine Brooks; and her nieces and nephew.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, with services beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Uselton’s family requests that donations be made to the church, either in person or online at: https://fumcboro.churchcenter.com/giving

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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