Join the Spring Celebration at the Mother’s Day Butterfly Release at The Discovery Center

On Saturday, May 9th, 2026, the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring (502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) will host a Mother’s Day Butterfly Release.

Enjoy live performances by Rebbie Rye and butterfly-themed activities:

Flutter-By Play Wings

Caterpillar Craft

Flower Showers

Kid-sized Chrysalis

Photo Ops

Bug Safari

Butterfly releases are at 11 AM and 1 PM. All guests with museum admission are invited to watch. An opportunity to personally release a butterfly is available with pre-payment one week prior to the event, and also includes a small snack to enjoy.

Buy one butterfly for each member of your family or one for your family to share. Bring your camera for those precious pictures!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Mother’s Day Butterfly Release, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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