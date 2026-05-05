Deborah Marie Thomas, age 72 of La Vergne passed away Thursday April 30, 2026. She was a native of Pensacola, Florida and was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Thomas; her parents, Joseph Tronu, and Catherine Bond Tronu; her sister, Gina Tronu.

Mrs. Thomas was of the Catholic faith and had worked for La Vergne Middle School Cafeteria and Walmart in Smyrna.

She is survived by her children, Chris Caputo and wife Dusty, Patrick Caputo, April Caputo, William Caputo and wife Lauren; Grandchildren; Chris Devries Anthonie Wysocki, Mary Ann Caputo, Yanna Caputo, Cameron Caputo, Caleb Caputo, P J Caputo, Katlyn Buchanan, Brenn Steele, Luna Charlotte Caputo, Kennedy Caputo; two great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Harder and husband Richard; brothers, Jim Tronu and wife Carol, and Steve Tronu and wife Joanne.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 6th 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday May 6th 1:00PM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna 203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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