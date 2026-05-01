Don’t Miss Out on the Opening Day of the Murfreesboro Saturday Market

The Opening Day of the Murfreesboro Saturday Market will take place on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, from 8 am – 12 pm at Murfreesboro Square.

The 2026 Murfreesboro Saturday Market is open every Saturday from May 2nd through October 31st. The market is open for business around the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon. The Farmers Market features locally grown produce, locally raised beef, poultry, and pork, fresh eggs, and baked goods from local bakers. There will also be local artisans/crafters at the market and feature local musicians each Saturday.

More information HERE.

For more local events, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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