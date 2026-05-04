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Home Weather 5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81, Currently 79; Expect...

5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81, Currently 79; Expect a Low of 65 Tonight and Continued Calm Winds

By
Source Staff
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26

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 79.5°F. The wind is blowing at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.3°F while the low was 50.7°F. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 13.9 mph, and precipitation remains unlikely with a 0% chance.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the night, leading into a pleasant day tomorrow with similar weather patterns.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
51°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 51°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 60°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 48°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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