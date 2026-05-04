5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81, Currently 79; Expect a Low of 65 Tonight and Continued Calm Winds

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 79.5°F. The wind is blowing at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 81.3°F while the low was 50.7°F. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 13.9 mph, and precipitation remains unlikely with a 0% chance.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the night, leading into a pleasant day tomorrow with similar weather patterns.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
51°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:34pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|81°F
|51°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|60°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|74°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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