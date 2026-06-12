6/12/26: Overcast with High of 82, Low of 73, Wind 5-14 mph; 75% Chance of Rain Showers Through the Day, 0.24 in Expect…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM indicate a temperature of 81.7°F with winds from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

For the remainder of the day, expect a high of 81.9°F and a chance of moderate rain showers with a projected total precipitation of 0.24 in. Winds could gust up to 14.1 mph later in the afternoon. Rainfall is expected to be more prevalent with a precipitation chance of 75%.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 72.5°F, and winds will ease, reaching up to 6.8 mph. The likelihood of rain decreases significantly to 18%, with overcast skies expected to continue.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 73°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 75% chance · 0.24 in Now 82°F · feels 93°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 73°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 92°F 70°F Rain: heavy Sunday 80°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Monday 74°F 59°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 87°F 72°F Rain showers: slight

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