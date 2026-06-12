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Home Weather 6/12/26: Overcast with High of 82, Low of 73, Wind 5-14 mph;...

6/12/26: Overcast with High of 82, Low of 73, Wind 5-14 mph; 75% Chance of Rain Showers Through the Day, 0.24 in Expect…

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM indicate a temperature of 81.7°F with winds from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

For the remainder of the day, expect a high of 81.9°F and a chance of moderate rain showers with a projected total precipitation of 0.24 in. Winds could gust up to 14.1 mph later in the afternoon. Rainfall is expected to be more prevalent with a precipitation chance of 75%.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 72.5°F, and winds will ease, reaching up to 6.8 mph. The likelihood of rain decreases significantly to 18%, with overcast skies expected to continue.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
73°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
75% chance · 0.24 in
Now
82°F · feels 93°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 73°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 92°F 70°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 80°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 74°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 87°F 72°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

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