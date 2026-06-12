6/12/26: Overcast with High of 82, Low of 73, Wind 5-14 mph; 75% Chance of Rain Showers Through the Day, 0.24 in Expect…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM indicate a temperature of 81.7°F with winds from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
For the remainder of the day, expect a high of 81.9°F and a chance of moderate rain showers with a projected total precipitation of 0.24 in. Winds could gust up to 14.1 mph later in the afternoon. Rainfall is expected to be more prevalent with a precipitation chance of 75%.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 72.5°F, and winds will ease, reaching up to 6.8 mph. The likelihood of rain decreases significantly to 18%, with overcast skies expected to continue.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|82°F
|73°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|92°F
|70°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|80°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|74°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|87°F
|72°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!