Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates America’s 250th with Patriotic Treats

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a lineup of patriotic treats and seasonal favorites perfect for Fourth of July barbecues, block parties, and summer get-togethers. The bakery is highlighting its top-selling Red Velvet flavor alongside new patriotic decorated cakes and Bundtini Toppers, plus the return of S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S for a limited time. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Red Velvet Bundt Cake?

Red Velvet features a rich, velvety cocoa cake baked with chocolate chips, drawing inspiration from traditional Southern heritage recipes. Its vibrant color makes it a natural fit for Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday gatherings. Red Velvet is available in all Bundt Cake sizes.

What Patriotic Treats Are Available for the Fourth of July?

Guests planning Fourth of July celebrations or America’s 250th birthday parties can choose from several festive options:

Patriotic Decorated Cake — a festive design created as a shareable centerpiece for Fourth of July gatherings and America’s 250th celebration, perfect for summer entertaining and gifting

Fireworks and Freedom Bundtini Toppers — new patriotic-themed toppers that add a playful finishing touch to Bundtinis, ideal for parties, picnics, and group celebrations throughout the season

What Is S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S?

S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S is a returning seasonal favorite available from June 1 through July 19, 2026. The cake features rich chocolate cake baked with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate chips and mini marshmallows, then finished with a buttery graham streusel topping. This fireside-inspired flavor is available in all Bundt Cake sizes.

How Can Bundtastic Rewards Members Earn Bonus Points?

Bundtastic Rewards members can earn 250 bonus points on any purchase made July 3 through July 5, 2026. Members must be logged into their rewards account prior to purchase to qualify. Bonus points will be loaded on or around July 17, 2026, and the offer is valid in the U.S. only, limited to one transaction during the promotional period.

Where Can You Order Nothing Bundt Cakes for Summer Celebrations?

These seasonal flavors and patriotic treats are available for a limited time at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide. Guests can find the nearest bakery or order online for pickup or delivery at nothingbundtcakes.com, or download the mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Source: Nothing Bundt Cakes

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