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Home Entertainment Ella Langley Shares About Ulta Franklin Experience

Ella Langley Shares About Ulta Franklin Experience

By
Donna Vissman
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0
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photo by Donna Vissman

Country artist Ella Langley held a fragrance launch at Ulta Beauty in Franklin on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Langley recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram about the event stating, “@ellalangleymusic X @noyz_official! Thank you to everyone who came out to @ultabeauty to spend the day with us + experience Be Her -We appreciate all the love throughout this launch & we loved celebrating with y’all!”

For the event Langley, dressed in a red gingham dress, spoke to the crowd outside, asking how they liked the new sold-out fragrance before taking time out to pose for photos and sign memorabilia. For the event, Langley sported an Ulta name badge that read “Ella Langley – Beauty Advisor.”

Langley visited the Franklin store to celebrate the launch of Be Her Eau de Parfum, a new fragrance created in partnership with NOYZ. Tickets for the meet-and-greet sold out quickly, and those lucky enough to score a ticket had the opportunity to meet Langley and receive a gift card toward the purchase of the new scent.

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